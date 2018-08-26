हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor turns a photographer for beau Alia Bhatt yet again-See pic

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia will be seen in 'Brahmastra' together.

New Delhi: The new lovebirds in tinsel town Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are painting the town red. Just yesterday Alia almost confirmed dating Ranbir when she revealed that she is not single anymore. The actress had already dropped ample hints about her relationship and today she has shared yet another picture which is clicked by her 'RK' aka Ranbir Kapoor.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram, Alia Bhatt wrote, "when the angle is right, you gotta do what you gotta do..RK."

 

 

Seems like Ranbir has found his muse in Alia as he just cannot stop clicking her pictures.

Just a few days ago, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Ranbir was asked about his and Alia's wedding rumours. To this, the actor replied, "It’s [such rumours] all a part of show business. You make up a story, and soon, there’s another story of the first story, and so on. I have always believed that marriage is something that will happen naturally. It can’t be like, ‘Okay, I am 35 now, so it’s time to get married’. It should come to you and your partner naturally and you should both feel, ‘This is the right phase. Now, we should take this relationship to the next level’. But abhi aisi koi baat nai hai. I haven’t decided on marriage yet."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia will be seen in 'Brahmastra' together. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Karan Johar had announced the first part of the adventure trilogy a few months back. It features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and television's favourite 'Naagin' Mouni Roy in pivotal parts.

Ever since Ranbir and Alia started working together on 'Brahamastra', rumours about their alleged affair caught fire. The rumour of them being a couple gained ground after ace designer friend Manish Malhotra spilled the beans on 'BFF's with Vogue', hinting at their possible 'hook up in 2018'.

The duo walked in together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's gala wedding reception held at The Leela, Mumbai. They came, happily posed and left—adding more fuel to them being a couple.

