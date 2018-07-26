हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor turns photographer for beau Alia Bhatt and her BFF Akanksha

Ranbir in an interview with GQ India recently opened up on dating Alia and how it's still 'too new' to talk about.

Ranbir Kapoor turns photographer for beau Alia Bhatt and her BFF Akanksha

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are painting the town red. The alleged couple who are currently shooting in Bulgaria, seem to be having a gala time. If they are not posing with each other, they are clicking each other's pictures. Alia on Wednesday shared a picture, in which the actress is facing towards the window with her friend. But what caught our attention was picture credit.

Sharing the picture on Instagram,  Alia wrote, "The view and her too... ??photo credit - RK.”
So now know what Alia calls Ranbir lovingly!

Alia and Ranbir are in Bulgaria along with Amitabh Bachchan for the shoot of Bulgaria, a supernatural thriller directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Karan Johar had announced the first part of the adventure trilogy a few months back. It features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and television's favourite 'Naagin' Mouni Roy in pivotal parts.

Ever since Ranbir and Alia started working together on 'Brahmastra', rumours about their alleged affair caught fire. The rumour of them being a couple gained ground after ace designer friend Manish Malhotra spilled the beans on 'BFF's with Vogue', hinting at their possible 'hook up in 2018'.

The duo walked in together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's gala wedding reception held at The Leela, Mumbai. They came, happily posed and left—adding more fuel to them being a couple.

Ranbir in an interview with GQ India recently opened up on dating Alia and how it's still 'too new' to talk about.

