Ranveer Singh addresses Deepika Padukone as Queen on Instagram; DeepVeer fans go crazy

Mumbai: Fans of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are eagerly looking forward to seeing their favourite couple as man and wife. Rumour mills are abuzz with news of their marriage this December and fans are already thrilled. And what has got fans even more excited is Ranveer's reaction to one of Deepika's latest Instagram posts.

The dimpled beauty had shared an image of hers after featuring in the prestigious TIME Hundred Most Influential People 2018 list.

Deepika went on to become the only Indian actor to be named in the list.

Ranveer, who has often expressed his love and admiration for Deepika, reacted to the post by writing Queen.

Check out his reaction here:

As soon as DeepVeer fans saw Ranveer's comment, they went berserk. They flooded Deepika's timeline with the lovey-dovey message for the power couple.

Check out some of the reactions here:

Ranveer and Deepika, who have never admitted to being in love, may tie the nuptial knot later this year. Though the couple has refuted rumours of marriage, speculations are rife that wedding preparations are being carried out in full swing.

If the rumours turn out to be true, then we can except this power couple to follow in the foot-steps of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who announced their marriage after a hush-hush wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Italy on December 11 last year.

It looks likely that DeepVeer's wedding will be an intimate affair and only family and close friends will be in attendance.

However, there's no official announcement regarding the same.

Ranveer and Deepika reportedly fell in love while shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, their first film together. Then the couple was seen in SLB's Bajirao Mastani. They were also a part of Bhansali's latest - Padmaavat - but in the film, Deepika was paired with Shahid Kapoor while Ranveer played the main antagonist.

Interestingly, Deepika and Ranveer played man and wife in Homi Adajania's Finding Fanny, in which the latter had a cameo appearance lasting for only a few seconds.