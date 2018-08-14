हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh - Deepika Padukone wedding: Here's when the couple will tie the nuptial knot

Ranveer Singh - Deepika Padukone wedding: Here&#039;s when the couple will tie the nuptial knot
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: It's been a while we have heard a lot about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's impending wedding. The couple has remained tight-lipped about the same and has even refuted rumours. But rumour mills are at work.

If the latest reports are anything to go by, DeepVeer (as their fans address them) will exchange marital vows on November 20 and not on November 10. They would have a destination wedding, and the ceremony is expected to be attended by as many as 30 guests.

Both Ranveer and Deepika are fond of Italy, and hence the European country has been chosen for their most special day.

Interestingly, this power couple has chosen Italy a la Rani Mukerji - Aditya Chopra and Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma. 

According to a report in Filmfare, Ranveer and Deepika have chosen Lake Como in Italy as the venue for their marital union.

Neither Deepika nor Ranveer has ever admitted to being in love. But their PDA speaks volumes about their special relationship.

'DeepVeer' had flown to the Maldives to celebrate New Year. Rumours suggest that Ranveer got engaged to Deepika on her birthday in the island country and it was then that he proposed to her for marriage.

Here's wishing Deepika and Ranveer hearty congratulations. 

