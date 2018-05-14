Ranveer is in awe of Deepika; his comments on her Instagram posts are proofs

Mumbai: DeepVeer fans are eagerly waiting to see their favourite couple get married. We don't really know if Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are ready to enter matrimony but we know one thing for sure - they are in awe of each other.

Ranveer has been stumped by the maiden and his comments on her Instagram posts are proofs. The hunk of an actor has 'Liked' almost all of Deepika's posts and this speaks volumes about his feelings for her.

Deepika dazzled at the Cannes 2018 event and made heads turn by looking gorgeous in stunning outfits.

Here's taking a look at some of Ranveer's comments on her post that prove he is head-over-heels for is rumoured ladylove.

Ranveer and Deepika, who have never admitted to being in love, may tie the nuptial knot later this year. Though the couple has refuted rumours of marriage, speculations are rife that wedding preparations are being carried out in full swing.

If the rumours turn out to be true, then we can except this power couple to follow in the foot-steps of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who announced their marriage after a hush-hush wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Italy on December 11 last year.

It looks likely that DeepVeer's wedding will be an intimate affair and only family and close friends will be in attendance.

However, there's no official announcement regarding the same.

Ranveer and Deepika reportedly fell in love while shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, their first film together. Then the couple was seen in SLB's Bajirao Mastani. They were also a part of Bhansali's latest - Padmaavat - but in the film, Deepika was paired with Shahid Kapoor while Ranveer played the main antagonist.

Interestingly, Deepika and Ranveer played man and wife in Homi Adajania's Finding Fanny, in which the latter had a cameo appearance lasting for only a few seconds.