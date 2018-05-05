Ranveer Singh tops the list of 'Most Desirable Men', here's how Deepika Padukone reacted

New Delhi: The master of his craft Ranveer Singh has added a yet another feather to his glorious hat by topping the 'Most Desirable Men List' which featured Prabhas, Virat Kohli, Hrithik Roshan and Sidharth Malhotra in the top five. Overwhelmed by the honour, Ranveer took to social media to thank the publication but more than his coveted title, what caught our attention was his Twitter interaction with rumoured girlfriend Deepika Padukone.

Taking to Twitter, Ranveer Singh thanked everyone who voted for him and wrote on Twitter, “Most Desirable! Sweet! A big Thank you to @timesofindia ... and to everyone who voted for me !”

Just then, his rumoured lady love Deepika Padukone, who probably couldn't contain her happiness re-tweeted his post and wrote, "your welcome (sic)." To support her tweet, she posted a heart emoji as well as a tongue-out smiley that depicted her true emotions.Deepika and Ranveer have been for the longest time now but they have never opened up about their relationships.

However, their actions don't support their words as the two never shy away from indulging in PDA's. Rumours have been doing the rounds that Ranveer and Deepika will tie the knot by the end of this year but the couple has not given a word of confirmation. With Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja finally tying the knot, we can't wait to see our DeepVeer as bride and groom!