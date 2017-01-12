Ravi Dubey – Sargun Mehta’s latest Instagram photo clicked by Suyyash Rai will inspire you to fall in love
By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 10:16
Mumbai: Ravi Dubey took to his Instagram page to share a beautiful photograph that shows him kissing his wife Sargun Mehta. Interestingly, the photograph that oozes love has been clicked by his friend Suyyash Rai.
Check out the photo embedded below:
Ravi and Sargun have been married for over 3 years now. They tied the nuptial knot on December 7, 2013 and have since then been one of Indian TV’s most loved real-life couples.
First Published: Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 10:16
