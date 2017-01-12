close
Ravi Dubey – Sargun Mehta’s latest Instagram photo clicked by Suyyash Rai will inspire you to fall in love

By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Thursday, January 12, 2017
Mumbai: Ravi Dubey took to his Instagram page to share a beautiful photograph that shows him kissing his wife Sargun Mehta. Interestingly, the photograph that oozes love has been clicked by his friend Suyyash Rai.

Ravi and Sargun have been married for over 3 years now. They tied the nuptial knot on December 7, 2013 and have since then been one of Indian TV’s most loved real-life couples.

