Paresh Gehlani

Real life 'Kamli' Paresh Gehlani pours his heart out on social media after watching 'Sanju'

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is an emotional ride. While it takes you through Sanjay Dutt's life, it also focuses on the important relationships he had.  One of the takeaways from the film was Sanju's unconditional friendship with his best friend Kamlesh Kapasi. Post watching the film, the real-life Kamlesh aka Paresh Ghelani, on whom the role was based took to social media to pour his heart out.

Taking to Twitter, Paresh wrote, "Its been many years of staying away from the social media, i finally give-in to embrace it. as i begin, here to you my brother @duttsanjay a note that i have been writing in my head and heart for a very long time and now here it is all in the open."

Supremely talented actor Vicky Kaushal played the role of Paresh Gehlani as Kamlesh in the film. His performance was lauded by the audience and critics alike.

The actor has had many ups and downs in his personal and professional life which has been presented in the 70 mm format before the audiences. Performances of each and every actor in the film has been hailed.

'Sanju' has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh to name a few.

Ranbir's hard work and massive transformation to look like the real-life Dutt has finally paid off. The positive response and good word of mouth publicity has helped the film do even better.

The film has hit the screens on June 29, 2018.

