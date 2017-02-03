close
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia complete 5 years of blissful marriage!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 13:45
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's one of the most adorable looking couples Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh recently completed 5 years of blissful matrimony. The gorgeous couple celebrates their wedding anniversary on February 3.

Riteish and Genelia got married on this date in 2012 and are blessed with two beautiful kids—Riaan, who was born on November 24, 2014, and Rahyl was born on June 1, 2016. check out this video below which captures their beautiful journey. Genelia recently shared a cute message on Instagram for her hubby dear and he posted an equally awwdorable tweet!

Watch the video below:

First Published: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 13:36

