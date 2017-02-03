Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia complete 5 years of blissful marriage!
New Delhi: Bollywood's one of the most adorable looking couples Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh recently completed 5 years of blissful matrimony. The gorgeous couple celebrates their wedding anniversary on February 3.
Riteish and Genelia got married on this date in 2012 and are blessed with two beautiful kids—Riaan, who was born on November 24, 2014, and Rahyl was born on June 1, 2016. check out this video below which captures their beautiful journey. Genelia recently shared a cute message on Instagram for her hubby dear and he posted an equally awwdorable tweet!
I look at you & find my self, a stronger self, a better self, a happy self, a blessed self. Happy Anniversary Baiko @geneliad #5Years pic.twitter.com/JBz9v01Mb5
— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 3, 2017
Watch the video below:
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Alia Bhatt can be a good daughter-in-law, says Varun Dhawan
- Angelina Jolie slams Donald Trump's controversial immigration ban
- Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia complete 5 years of blissful marriage!
- Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer 'Reload' shoot wrapped!
- Seven simple things you can do to make the most of this weekend
- Preity Zinta lucky to have life partner like Gene Goodenough
- Twinkle Khanna just shared a CUTE picture of darling daughter Nitara in Thor's avatar!
- Beyonce expecting twins, sets new Instagram record
- Nail relationship goals of getting the perfect picture – Watch VIDEO
- Gigi Hadid reveals perfect date night with boyfriend Zayn Malik