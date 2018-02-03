हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh wish each other 'Happy Anniversary' in the cutest way—See pics

Today on their 6th wedding anniversary, Genelia and Riteish took to Instagram to share romantic photographs.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 03, 2018, 16:52 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Instagram@geneliad

New Delhi: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are one of the cutest celebrity couples and each time we see these two together, our heart melts! The couple is blessed with two adorable sons, Riaan and Rahyl.

Today on their 6th wedding anniversary, Genelia and Riteish took to Instagram to share romantic photographs and the captions will make you go 'Aww'.

Genelia wrote- "Sometimes just sometimes in our ordinary, mundane, boring lives GOD gives us a fairytale and that fairytale for me is our story.. Happy Anniversary to the man who still makes me fall in love with him everyday.. I Love You"

 

On the other hand, Riteish captioned his special post for his wife as- "To my partner, my friend, my everything. Happy Anniversary Baiko. Life is good because you are in it."

The talented actor also wrote a line from the unforgettable ’90s romantic track Tum Mile Dil Khile from the movie Criminal.

 

The couple made their Bollywood debut together with Tujhe Meri Kasam and were rumoured to be dating since then. They got married on February 3, 2012, and share adorable photos on social media from time to time.

On the work front, Riteish will next be seen in Welcome to New York. The movie also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh, Lara Dutta and Boman Irani 

