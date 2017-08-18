Riya Sen marries boyfriend Shivam Tiwari in a private ceremony at Pune

New Delhi: Just a few days back news broke about Bollywood actress Riya Sen all set to marry boyfriend Shivam Tiwari by the end of this month. But now it has been reported that Moon Moon Sen's daughter has already tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony.

According to Indian Express.com, the couple got married in Pune amid close friends and family. The report quotes a source as saying, the duo wedding ceremony took place in Pune and only very close friends and relatives were in attendance.

The actress was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s web-series Ragini MMS 2.2.

However no official announcement has been made about the wedding as yet.