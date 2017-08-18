close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Riya Sen marries boyfriend Shivam Tiwari in a private ceremony at Pune

Just a few days back news broke about Bollywood actress Riya Sen all set to marry boyfriend Shivam Tiwari by the end of this month. But now it has been reported that Moon Moon Sen's daughter has already tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 15:53
Riya Sen marries boyfriend Shivam Tiwari in a private ceremony at Pune
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Just a few days back news broke about Bollywood actress Riya Sen all set to marry boyfriend Shivam Tiwari by the end of this month. But now it has been reported that Moon Moon Sen's daughter has already tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony.

According to Indian Express.com, the couple got married in Pune amid close friends and family. The report quotes a source as saying, the duo wedding ceremony took place in Pune and only very close friends and relatives were in attendance.

Riya Sen to tie the knot with beau Shivam Tewari!
MUST READ
Riya Sen to tie the knot with beau Shivam Tewari!

The actress was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s web-series Ragini MMS 2.2. 

However no official announcement has been made about the wedding as yet.

TAGS

Riya SenMoon Moon Senshivam tiwaririya sen weddingsecret marriageBollywood

From Zee News

Preity Zinta dazzles on Lakme Fashion Week runway for Shane and Falguni Peacock
Fashion

Preity Zinta dazzles on Lakme Fashion Week runway for Shane...

Tusshar Kapoor&#039;s flight moments with toddler Laksshya will give you major father goals!
People

Tusshar Kapoor's flight moments with toddler Laksshya...

It takes time for people to get into social mood, says Akshay Kumar
People

It takes time for people to get into social mood, says Aksh...

Patty Jenkins in final talks to direct &#039;Wonder Woman 2&#039;
Movies

Patty Jenkins in final talks to direct 'Wonder Woman 2...

Never had any interest in hero&#039;s role: Nawazuddin Siddiqui
People

Never had any interest in hero's role: Nawazuddin Sidd...

Kareena Kapoor Khan starts &#039;Veere Di Wedding&#039; with a look test—PICS
Movies

Kareena Kapoor Khan starts 'Veere Di Wedding' wit...

&#039;Secret Superstar&#039; has many secret superstars: Aamir Khan
People

'Secret Superstar' has many secret superstars: Aa...

Salman Khan pushed Jacqueline Fernandez&#039;s name for &#039;Race 3&#039;?
Movies

Salman Khan pushed Jacqueline Fernandez's name for...

Bigg Boss 11 Promo: Salman Khan drops some major hint about this season
Television

Bigg Boss 11 Promo: Salman Khan drops some major hint about...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video