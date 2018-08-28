हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's latest Instagram video is pure romance - Watch

She took to her Instagram page to share a romantic post that shows her locking lips with her hubby. 

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's latest Instagram video is pure romance - Watch
Pic courtesy: Video grab.

Mumbai: Rubina Dilaik recently celebrated her birthday with husband Abhinav Shukla. It was her first birthday after becoming Mrs Shukla and hence very special.

She took to her Instagram page to share a romantic post that shows her locking lips with her hubby. The two, in fact, take a bite of a piece of cake and then seal their love with a kiss.

Rubina wrote: "Thank you for making This Year “Special “ dear Husband @ashukla09 (sic)."

 

Thank you for making This Year "Special " dear Husband @ashukla09

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

Abhinav, who is spellbound by his wife's beauty shared a photograph of hers and wrote: "One of the first shots i took of her and after that i always had a camera around my neck whenever we went someplace and i kept on taking some beautiful pics of her ! This birthday of hers i promise to take some mind blowing pics of her each year ! Happy Birthday to most beautiful woman  @rubinadilaik (sic)."

Abhinav and Rubina got married on June 21, 2018. 

The wedding ceremony was held in Punjabi and Himachali styles as the groom is from Punjab and the bride is from Himachal.

The ceremony was attended by families and close friends of the couple. The list of invitees from the TV industry included Sharad Kelkar and his wife Keerti and Hussain Kuwajerwala and his wife Tina.

For the unversed, Rubina made her TV debut with ZEE TV's Choti Bahu – Sindoor Bin Suhagan. Then, she went on to do shows such as Choti Bahu – Sawar Ke Rang Rachi 2, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Jeannie Aur Juju. At present, she is playing a transgender woman in Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Abhivan, a model-turned-actor too has worked in TV soaps. He has been a part of shows such as Jaane Kya Baat Hui, Chotti Bahu – Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Hitler Didi, Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan and Diya Aur Baati Hum. And now, the hunk of an actor is playing the antagonist in a new show titled Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

