Russell Crowe is officially divorced from Danielle Spencer

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Russell Crowe and Danielle Spencer are officially divorced. The Oscar winner took to Twitter to share his current relationship status and address dating speculations.

"I am not in a relationship with this young lady and never have been," Crowe posted. Hours later, the actor followed up with a tweet about his divorce.

"In other news... Yesterday , April 9th , 2018 at 12:30pm Eastern Daylight time (Australia)... I officially became divorced," Crowe said.

Crowe, 54 and Spencer parted ways in 2012, though he admitted in 2015 that the duo had not legally split up and he was still in love with her.