Ryan makes me feel strong and independent: Blake Lively

Los Angeles: Actor Blake Lively has credited her husband Ryan Reynolds for making her feel ''strong and independent''.

The 31-year-old actor, who has children James, three, and Ines, 23 months, with Reynolds, believes the ''mutual trust and respect'' they share has given their relationship a solid foundation.

"Ryan makes me feel very strong and independent. He's someone who has a great spirit and we have a very healthy relationship, which is both very profound and also light-hearted. And we also have that kind of mutual trust and respect, which is the basis of every good partnership," Lively told Closer magazine.

The actor said for her and Reynolds, 41, family comes first. 

"Wherever we go in the world on our adventure together, our family is our first priority. Work comes and goes but we value our private time together more than anything.

''Enjoying our time as a couple and being good parents to our children makes us happier and more confident, which allows us to do our best work without worrying about spending long hours on a film set," she said. 

