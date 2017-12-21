Sagarika and I support each other's career: Zaheer Khan

Bengaluru: Cricketer Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge, an actress, strengthen and support each other's career, the couple said.

"He (Zaheer) is usually the person I go to for any advice and someone who I will always look up to. I always take pointers from him before I do anything and make sure I give mine to him," Sagarika told IANS.

Zaheer added: "But we respect each other's space." The newly-wed couple was in the city on Wednesday to unveil a new range of Platinum Evara jewellery collection.

Zaheer, who had retired from international cricket in October 2015 after playing for around 14 years, has been playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) ever since.

"At this stage in my career, I'm playing a role where I'm not only focused on my game but I'm also adding more value to the whole team setup through my experiences gathered over the years," Zaheer told IANS.

For IPL 2018, his role will have a mixed approach with him playing as well as coaching the Delhi Daredevils team, the 39-year-old ace bowler shared.

"It's an all-round experience that I bring to the table, which I have been doing ever since I moved on from international cricket," he averred.

Alongside the sport, the cricketer also spends his time managing his fitness chain ProSport Fitness in Mumbai.

Zaheer, who tied the knot last month, admitted that his wife has turned into his stylist.

"Sagarika has turned into my personal stylist. I'm often told by my friends that my dressing sense has improved because of her," quipped Zaheer.

Sagarika, 31, popularly known for her role in the film "Chak De! India", featured in Naseeruddin Shah-starring drama "Irada", which released earlier this year.

"I choose only such roles which I can connect to. My film 'Irada' talks about environmental pollution, which is something that must be talked about. I look forward to doing more such films," Sagarika stated.