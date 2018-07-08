Salman Khan calls Katrina Kaif his 'baby', video goes viral-Watch

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Delhi: Bollywood's famous ex-couple Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who have time and again proved that exes can be very good friends were currently in USA for the Dabangg Tour reloaded. During an interactive session with the press, Salman called Katrina his 'baby'. In no time the video went viral.

During a press conference, when a reporter casually told Katrina that her baby's birthday is on July 15, Salman immediately smiled and said, "My baby's birthday is on July 16." 

No brownie points for guessing which baby Salman was talking about as Katrina Kaif's birthday falls on July 16. However, his comment made Katrina blush and this prompted Salman to point at Katrina, then at someone else, and said, "Not this baby, that baby."

Before Katrina started dating Bollywood's heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor, she was in a solid relationship with Salman Khan. Although the two never excepted or denied anything, we can hope to see together soon.

If rumours are anything to go by, Salman and Katrina's love re-kindled on the sets of 'Tiger Zinda Hai.'
 

