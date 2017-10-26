Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's honeymoon pics are pure bliss!

One of the most popular couples from the Telugu film industry—Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni marriage was nothing short of a fairytale. And soon after tying the knot, the duo went on their perfect honeymoon vacay.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 26, 2017, 13:52 PM IST
Comments |
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Samantha, who is active on social media has been sharing some amazing pictures on Instagram from her honeymoon diary. Check out some of the clicks here:

Great food the best companyNever want this holiday to end

New favourite@gucci

#beautifulhomes

My MILs house is just goals !!

The duo was in a relationship for a long time before entering matrimony. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married on October 5 at the beautiful locales of Goa. The beach wedding added to the grandeur of the ceremony which saw family and close friends in attendance.

ChaySam (that's what the couple is fondly called) also had a Christian style wedding on October 8, 2017. Naga and Samantha have featured in successful films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam and Thrayam to name a few. 

Trending