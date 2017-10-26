Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's honeymoon pics are pure bliss!

New Delhi: One of the most popular couples from the Telugu film industry—Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni marriage was nothing short of a fairytale. And soon after tying the knot, the duo went on their perfect honeymoon vacay.

Samantha, who is active on social media has been sharing some amazing pictures on Instagram from her honeymoon diary. Check out some of the clicks here:

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Oct 25, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

Great food the best companyNever want this holiday to end A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Oct 25, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

New favourite@gucci A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Oct 25, 2017 at 1:43am PDT

#beautifulhomes A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Oct 21, 2017 at 2:52am PDT

My MILs house is just goals !! A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Oct 20, 2017 at 10:13pm PDT

The duo was in a relationship for a long time before entering matrimony. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married on October 5 at the beautiful locales of Goa. The beach wedding added to the grandeur of the ceremony which saw family and close friends in attendance.

ChaySam (that's what the couple is fondly called) also had a Christian style wedding on October 8, 2017. Naga and Samantha have featured in successful films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam and Thrayam to name a few.