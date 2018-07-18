हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sambhavna Seth

Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi's wedding montage is pure romance - Watch

Avinash surprised his ladylove with a montage of beautiful moments captured during their wedding ceremony two years ago.

Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi&#039;s wedding montage is pure romance - Watch

Mumbai: Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi are madly in love, and their PDA is a proof. The beautiful couple recently celebrated its second wedding anniversary. 

And on the special occasion, Avinash surprised his ladylove with a montage of beautiful moments captured during their wedding ceremony two years ago.

He wrote: "My babyyyyyy @sambhavnasethofficial love you (sic)."

 

My babyyyyyy @sambhavnasethofficial love you

A post shared by Avinash Dwivedi (@imavinashdwivedi) on

Sambhavna, who was visibly overwhelmed, wrote: "Thank u for this awesome surprise capsule of our wedding @imavinashdwivedi I loved it ..our anniversary celebrations are still on (sic)."

The couple got hitched in a traditional ceremony in New Delhi. It was attended by family and close friends. Reports suggest that the two fell in love after they met each other during a dance reality show. After dating for some time, they decided to make it official.

