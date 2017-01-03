Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala just shared a throwback picture with daddy dukes and its so cute!

New Delhi: Bollywood heavyweight Sanjay Dutt is a family man and we all know that. He is all set for his second innings in Bollywood with a powerful film by 'Sarbjit' filmmaker Omung Kumar.

Meanwhile, his darling daughter Trishala just took to her Instagram handle and shared and throwback picture where she can be seen in Sanju baba's arms. The picture will make you look out for your own daddy for sure.

She captioned the image as: “my papa dukes ? I love you @dutt1”

Trishala is Sanjay's daughter from first wife Richa Sharma, who succumbed to the deadly disease of brain tumour in 1996. The talented Trishala stays in the US and has established her own brand in hair extensions called 'DreamTresses Hair Extensions'.

Isn't it a really cute picture?