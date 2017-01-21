Shahid Kapoor and wifey Mira Rajput 'skulting around'! Check out pic
New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor is seen these days in uber cool dude look with a beard and a body to die for. The talented actor will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Rangoon' starring Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.
Also, he has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati' keeping him real busy. However, the actor does find out some free time to keep his social media handles active and fans happy. He recently posted a picture of himself with wifey Mira Rajput waiting to get inside his shining red car.
He captioned the image: “skult'ing around.” For all those who don't know, let us inform you a bit about 'Skult'. The superstar has a clothing line by the name of SKULT which he launched in Mumbai some time back and he often posts pictures of him wearing the clothes by the brand.
So, when Sasha says he is skulting around then he probably looks his stylish best!
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- THIS actress is playing Maanayata in Sanjay Dutt biopic!
- Ranbir Kapoor's throwback picture will give major flashback feels!
- Priyanka Jagga Muise of 'Bigg Boss 10' fame got her BIG Bollywood ticket?
- My kids can't escape my stardom: Hrithik Roshan
- Jallikattu row: Kamal Haasan hails peace protest, says 'the world is watching us'!
- Comedian Bharti Singh secretly engaged? Here's the truth
- Micromax honcho Rahul Sharma wishes 'happy anniversary' to wifey Asin Thottumkal in total Bollywood style!
- 'FIR' actress Kavita Kaushik set to marry boyfriend Ronnit Biswas!
- Bigg Boss 10: All you want to know about Monalisa, Vikrant's wedding
- Zahara Jolie-Pitt's biological mother seeks access to her?