Shahid Kapoor and wifey Mira Rajput 'skulting around'! Check out pic

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 10:25
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor is seen these days in uber cool dude look with a beard and a body to die for. The talented actor will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Rangoon' starring Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

Also, he has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati' keeping him real busy. However, the actor does find out some free time to keep his social media handles active and fans happy. He recently posted a picture of himself with wifey Mira Rajput waiting to get inside his shining red car.

He captioned the image: “skult'ing around.” For all those who don't know, let us inform you a bit about 'Skult'. The superstar has a clothing line by the name of SKULT which he launched in Mumbai some time back and he often posts pictures of him wearing the clothes by the brand.

So, when Sasha says he is skulting around then he probably looks his stylish best!

First Published: Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 10:25

