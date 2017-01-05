Shahid Kapoor feels sister love, shares cute picture!

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor recently made a star appearance on Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan' along with wifey Mira Rajput. And the episode was a class apart. This was the adorable couple's first ever television appearance together on any show.

Sasha is a family man, who is often seen encouraging his siblings for their respective ventures. The 'Haider' star took to Twitter/Instagram and shared a cute picture of him with sister Sanah Kapoor.

He captioned it as: “Feeling he sister love today.”

The picture will surely set your major sibling goals and Sanah looks cute in the click. The brother and sister have worked together in Vikas Bahl's 'Shaandaar' which also starred their father Pankaj Kapur in pivotal part.

The film had Shahid and Alia in the main roles.