Shahid Kapoor feels sister love, shares cute picture!
New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor recently made a star appearance on Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan' along with wifey Mira Rajput. And the episode was a class apart. This was the adorable couple's first ever television appearance together on any show.
Sasha is a family man, who is often seen encouraging his siblings for their respective ventures. The 'Haider' star took to Twitter/Instagram and shared a cute picture of him with sister Sanah Kapoor.
He captioned it as: “Feeling he sister love today.”
The picture will surely set your major sibling goals and Sanah looks cute in the click. The brother and sister have worked together in Vikas Bahl's 'Shaandaar' which also starred their father Pankaj Kapur in pivotal part.
The film had Shahid and Alia in the main roles.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Shahid Kapoor feels sister love, shares cute picture!
- Bengaluru mass molestation case: Akshay Kumar expresses anger, disgust – WATCH video
- Guru Gobind Singh Ji's 350 Prakash Parv: Things you should know about the spiritual master
- Shahid Kapoor is miffed with paparazzi – Here’s why
- Bengaluru mass molestation case: Sudarsan Pattnaik urges men to respect women with his new sand art
- Swara Bhaskar has no time to plan her wedding
- Johnny Depp claims Amber Heard seeking more fame through divorce
- Amitabh Bachchan elated over surprise dinner cooked by Shweta, says 'daughters are the best'!
- Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala just shared a throwback picture with daddy dukes and its so cute!
- Koffee With Karan: Mira Rajput reveals when she fell in love with Shahid Kapoor