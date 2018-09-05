Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput blessed with a baby boy

Bollywood’s popular couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were on Wednesday blessed with a baby boy. This is the couple’s second child after daughter Misha, who was born on August 26, 2016.

Shahid and Mira had tied the knot on July 7, 2015, at a private ceremony in Gurgaon.

Misha turned 2 this year and pictures from her birthday bash were widely circulated on social media. The adorable star kid is the internet's favourite and is fondly referred to as 'Little Missy' by her parents.

While daddy Shahid had named Misha, it might be mom Mira who will name the latest member of the family. She had suggested the same in a recent interaction with media.

The baby boy might also bring in some good luck for daddy Shahid, whose latest film 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' is set to hit the silver screen on September 21, 2018. Though Shahid's last release, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, had done well, his solo outing 'Rangoon' had failed to ring the bells at the Box Office.

Shahid is playing a lawyer in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu', which also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Divyendu Sharma. The film has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh, who also helmed Akshay Kumar's 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.