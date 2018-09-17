Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's throwback picture is adorable-See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood's hottest dad Shahid Kapoor, who became a father once again to baby boy Zain, shared a throwback picture with Mira Rajput on Monday.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, "throwback."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput became proud parents to a baby boy on September 5. Ever since the arrival of their second child, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the couple.

Shahid and Mira had tied the knot on July 7, 2015, at a private ceremony in Gurgaon.

On the professional front, Sasha will be seen in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' which will hit the silver screen on September 21, 2018. Shahid's last release, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat', had done wonders at the Box Office.

Shahid is playing a lawyer in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu', which also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Divyendu Sharma. The film has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh, who also helmed Akshay Kumar's 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.