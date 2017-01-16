Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah secretly engaged?

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah, who made her on-screen debut in Vikas Bahl's 2015 release 'Shaandaar', seems to have made a long-term commitment to the love of her life. If rumour street of B-Town is to be believed, it is being said that she got engaged to Mayank Pahwa (son of actor Manoj Pahwa) earlier this month.

Om Puri‘s estranged wife Nandita unintentionally made this revelation a few days back when she was talking about his sudden demise.

According to BollywoodLife, Nandita told a tabloid, “We were supposed to go for Pankaj Kapur’s daughter, Sanah, and Pahwa’s son, Mayank’s engagement ceremony. Om called me, and by the time we got there, he reached my house…When he called me again, I told him, ‘It’s too late; we’ll see you tomorrow.’ Ishaan and I still regret not seeing him that day… (sic).”

It is believed that the ceremony took place in the first week of January and the private affair was only attended by close friends & family. However, no official announcement about the same has been made yet.

Maybe, both the families are keeping this a secret because they were really close to veteran Om Puri.