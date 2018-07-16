हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shahid Kapoor shared an adorable picture with Mira Rajput on his Instagram-See pic

Shahid Kapoor's doting wife Mira Rajput had her second baby shower on July 16. A lot of pictures from their gala event surfaced on the internet. Shahid too took to his Instagram to share an adorable picture on his Instagram.

Check out the adorable pic here:

 

 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

Shahid Kapoor and his doting wife took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their second child in the most unique way. This time the dashing couple didn't try to keep Mira's pregnancy under wraps. Recently, the social media was abuzz with pictures from Mira's second baby shower with hubby Shahid by her side. The function was attended by the 'Dhadak' couple Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Shahid's father and actor Pankaj Kapoor among others.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in a private ceremony in Gurgaon. Later, they organised a grand reception for their Bollywood friends in Mumbai. They became proud parents to Misha on August 26, 2016. The little one has been named after both her parents - Mi from Mira and Sha from Shahid.

Recently, Shahid and Mira took to social media to announce the arrival of their second child in the cutest way possible. The couple shared a picture of Misha with a drawing of several balloons and the words 'Big Sister' written in the background!

