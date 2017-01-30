She makes me look better, says Tiger Shroff on rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani
New Delhi: Bollywood is one place where stars tend to maintain a safe distance from making their personal relationships public, especially the romantic ones. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are speculated to be among such couples.
A lot has been written and said about their rumoured relationship since quite a few months now. But, the duo has never confirmed the same.
However, filmmaker Karan Johar aptly knows how to dig the scoop. Recently, the 44-year-old director question Tiger about Disha.
"I have very few friends in the industry. Disha lives close by. We have a friend circle. Disha is very pretty. She makes me look better," the 'Heropanti' hunk replied on 'Koffee With Karan', according to ANI.
On the work front, he is currently working on 'Munna Michael' and 'Student of the Year 2'. If online reports are to be believed, we can say that a sequel to his hit film 'Baaghi' is also in the pipeline.
