Shilpa Shetty to make digital debut as blind dating show host

Mumbai: Actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra is set to make her digital debut as host Hear Me. Love Me., reality show that aims to redefine the concept of blind dating.

Amazon Prime Video announced the show on Tuesday.

Thrilled about her digital debut, Shilpa said in a statement: "I am sure all of us have wondered if looks are everything when it comes to dating.

"'Hear Me. Love Me.' puts this concept to the test. The format of this unusual and edgy reality show revolves around dating through the heart. The show tries to uncover what each contestant values the most in their date."

The show combines modern day technology with the rules of old world romance to uncover the perfect recipe for love.

The format takes a single young woman looking for love and sets her up on three dates in a single day. The catch? She is not allowed to see what her dates look like.

Produced by FremantleMedia India, the series provides a window into what contemporary India thinks of love, romance and dating.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, said: "This show is fun and fresh. It is based on the premise of choosing a date, but with a big twist and in a never before seen format in India."

The makers considered Shilpa a "great fit" to host the show, in which young women between 21 to 32 years of age, with different aspirations and from different walks of life, make an attempt to find love and companionship.

"Shilpa's innate warmth and joie de vivre blend beautifully with the show format to create irresistible entertainment, said Aradhana Bhola, Managing Director, FremantleMedia India.

Hear Me. Love Me. is produced in seven countries, and was originally devised by FremantleMedia's Israeli production company Abot Hameiri.