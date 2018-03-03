Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar’s Holi video is romance at its glorious best

Mumbai: Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar, who entered matrimony on February 22, celebrated their first Holi as man and wife yesterday. One of Indian TV’s most loved couples – Shoaib and Dipika – keep giving relationship goals and their latest video is pure romance.

Shoaib took to his Instagram post to share a video that shows him painting his ladylove with the colour of his love.

Shoaika, as the couple is lovingly called, said Qubool hai during their Nikaah at Shoaib’s village Madaha near Lucknow last month in an intimate ceremony.

The wedding festivities were spread over 4 days beginning with Haldi, followed by Mehendi, Sangeet and finally the Nikaah. The couple also hosted a lavish reception in Mumbai for their friends in the showbiz industry.

During an interview last year, Dipika said, “Shoaib and I have connected in the most difficult part of each other's life and we have seen distance, we have been away, so the fear of breaking up is not there between us."

"I always believe that there's a phase in every relationship where you are madly in love in the beginning, then you madly fight and then you cross that to have a very strong relationship. I think we have already crossed the fight stage so now we share a very matured equation and our base is very strong because we love each other a lot and with the matured understanding it just clicks perfectly," she added.

Dipika, who gained popularity as Simar from the TV show Sasural Simar Ka, was married to Raunak Samson for two years and divorced him in January 2015.

Talking about Deepika’s past, Shoaib during a media interaction said, “Dipika's past does not bother me at all. I do not know about her past. I know Dipika from the set of 'Sasural Simar Ka', where we worked together for two years. Though we did not date that time, things developed later and now we are together. In fact, I told her that we will not discuss about that.”

