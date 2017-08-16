Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt no more together? Actor reveals the truth

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 18:21
New Delhi: Since quite a while, it was being said that Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt were dating each other. But, now, some reports have surfaced on social media which claim that the duo is together no more.

However, when Sidharth, who was present at the song launch of his highly-anticipated movie ' A Gentleman,' was asked about this rumoured break-up with Alia, the actor said, "Alia and I break up? For what? Breaking tables and chairs."

Well, decode his statement if you can. Both the stars usually do not reveal their relationship status in front of media and try their best to dodge such questions.

On the professional front, Sidharth is currently promoting the Raj & DK directorial. The Jacqueline Fernandez starrer will be releasing on August 25 this year.

(With ANI inputs)

