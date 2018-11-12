हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
sonali bendre

Sonali Bendre posts a moving note for husband Goldie Behl on their anniversary-See inside

New Delhi: The epitome of strength, Sonali Bendre, who is undergoing cancer treatment in New York, posted a heartwarming note for husband Goldie Behl on their anniversary,

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "As soon I began to write this... I knew instantly that I wouldn’t be able to put down in words all the emotions and thoughts that were running through my head.

Husband. Companion. Best friend. My rock. For me, that's @goldiebehl. Marriage is standing by each other, through thick and thin, in sickness and in health… and god knows, how we’ve been through that this year. 
What not many people realize is that cancer is not just an individual battle… it’s something that a family collectively goes through. I was also able to go on this journey, knowing that you’d juggle all your responsibilities, and take on some more and hold fort back home… all this while shuttling between two continents. 
Thank you for being my source of strength, love and joy, for being with me every single step of the way... thank you is such an understatement for how I feel. What do I say about someone who is a part of you, who is yours and nothing and nobody else matters? 
Happy anniversary Goldie! "

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on

Sonali regularly updates about her condition on social media and often shares pictures and videos. She has documented each phase of braving the disease and has emerged as a really strong person.

Here's wishing Sonali a speedy recovery!

Goldie Behl

