Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's birthday wish for Hubby Anand Ahuja is too cute to miss-View pics

New Delhi: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja continue giving us marriage goals each time they are clicked together and through their social media posts. The two are madly in love and continue to make 'everyday phenomenal' with each other. Sonam got married to her longtime beau on May 8 this year and their wedding was a star-studded affair. The beautiful bride and the handsome groom entered the holy bond and their pictures were all over the internet.

Today is Anand Ahuja's birthday and on the special occasion, Sonam took to Instagram to wish her hubby dearest in the cutest way possible.

Sharing some awwdorable pictures, Sonam wrote, “To the love of my life and the kindest gentlest soul I know, a very very happy birthday! You make my world better and I’m so blessed you were born today. “We are each of us angels with only one wing, and we can only fly by embracing one another.” Luciano De Crescenzo #everydayphenomenal #30072018 #alwaysandforever @anandahuja”

A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on Jul 29, 2018 at 8:31pm PDT

Not just Sonam, but her father Anil Kapoor too wrote a birthday wish for Anand. Anil took to Twitter to write a really sweet wish for his son-in-law. The actor wrote, “You've chased your dreams & now you're living them! Doesn’t get better than this! Happy Birthday, @anandahuja ! You are already having a hell of a year and I hope the coming years are filled with even more success & happiness! Never let that spark fade! Love always!”

Check out his Tweet:

You've chased your dreams & now you're living them! Doesn’t get better than this! Happy Birthday, @anandahuja ! You are already having a hell of a year and I hope the coming years are filled with even more success & happiness! Never let that spark fade! Love always! pic.twitter.com/cYwGYBtl5L — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 30, 2018

The father-daughter duo, Anil and Sonam will be seen together in 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'. Ace actor Rajkummar Rao and the gorgeous Juhi Chawla are also a part of the film.

The film is jointly produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios.

Going by the teaser unveiled a few days ago, it is apparent that the film will highlight the bond between a father and his daughter.

'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' will hit the screens on February 1, 2019