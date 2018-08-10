हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's goofy video with hubby Anand Ahuja is too cute to miss—Watch

Sonam shared yet another boomerang video on Instagram with Anand.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja&#039;s goofy video with hubby Anand Ahuja is too cute to miss—Watch

New Delhi: Power couple Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja continue giving us major relationship goals. Be it their social media PDA or public appearances, their love for each other is evident. Sonam is a regular social media user and keeps her fanbase updated with the details of her life. The actress loves to share adorable pictures and videos with her hubby and we just can't get enough of these two!

Check it out here:

 

Sonam and Anand's wedding was not a hush-hush affair. The big-fat Punjabi wedding was one of the most happening events of the year. A lot of Bollywood celebs attended the wedding celebrations and pics and videos of all the ceremonies went viral on social media in no time. For her sangeet ceremony, Sonam looked like an Indian princess in a gorgeous Chikankari lehenga paired with golden and pearl jewellery.

For the wedding ceremony, Sonam wore a bright red Anuradha Vakil lehenga with heavy exquisite jewellery, giving it a royal touch while Anand opted for a classic golden bandhgala sherwani by ace designer Raghavendra Rathore. In the evening, the actress wore an Anamika Khanna ensemble while the groom chose Rathore but added his quirky bit by wearing sneakers with sherwani.

Soon after the wedding, the actress changed her name to Sonam K Ahuja. However, in a sweet surprise, even her dear hubby Anand changed his name to Anand S Ahuja. That precious 'S' is what gives us major husband goals!

