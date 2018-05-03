Sonam Kapoor - Anand Ahuja marriage: E-cards reveal wedding details

Mumbai: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are all set to become man and wife on May 8. The couple will solemnise the marriage in presence of family and close friends in a private ceremony at a mansion here.

Sonam, daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, reportedly wants to have low-key wedding celebrations. In fact, she hasn't even printed invitation cards for the ceremony. The couple has sent e-cards to all the guests and the same has surfaced online.

There are three cards with images of beautiful trees and leaves printed on a pastel green background. The cards reveal details about three ceremonies spread over two days.

The first card reveals that the Mehendi ceremony will commence at 4 PM on May 7 at Sunteck, Signature Island, BKC. The colour code for the ceremony is shades of white.

The second card reveals details about the marriage ceremony. The couple will tie the nuptial knot on May 8 between 11 AM to 12.30PM at Anand Karaj followed by lunch at Rockdale, 226, Bandstand Bandra. The guests have been asked to come wearing Indian traditional attire.

And the third card reveals details about the party on the same day at The Leela, 8 PM onwards. The dress code for the bash is either Indian traditional or Western Formal.

The guests have been asked not to get gifts as their presence alone will be like presents worth treasuring.

The Kapoor and the Ahuja families issued a joint statement to confirm news of the couple's marriage ceremony.

The statement read: "The Kapoor & Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand. The wedding will take place on May 8 in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives."

Here's wishing the two families and the couple hearty congratulations.