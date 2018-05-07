Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja hug and dance at the Mehendi ceremony-Watch

New Delhi: Dressed in a peach and grey lehenga, Sonam Kapoor looked every bit regal at her Mehendi ceremony. Anand Ahuja, who donned a peach and white indo-western, complimented his bride-to-be thoroughly. Both looked colour-coordinated in pastels and gave us major couple goals. Pictures and videos from the Mehendi ceremony surfaced on the social media soon after the festivities began. In a video posted by a fan, Sonam and Anand are seen grooving to a Bollywood number.

Check out Sonam and Anand's first couple dance:

A post shared by BollywoodON (@bollywood_on) on May 6, 2018 at 7:51pm PDT

Close friends and family members thronged the Kapoor Mansion which was adorned by lights and soaked in the festive fervour.

Among the first ones to arrive at the venue were cousins Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor, who were dressed in ethnic wear. Jhanvi and Khushi chose Manish Malhotra ensembles for the pre-wedding ceremony.

Also in attendance were cousins Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Mohit Marwah.

Sonam's sibling Rhea Kapoor was dressed in a subtle cream ensemble, brother Harshvardhan was in a white kurta-pyjama teamed with a grey Nehru jacket, and father Anil chose an all-white ethnic outfit.

It was Arjun and uncle Sanjay Kapoor, who looked bright in an orange and red kurta respectively.

Sanjay was emotional about his niece's wedding as he posted a throwback photo on Instagram earlier on Sunday, and wrote: "20 years back when we danced at my wedding Sonam. Now I will be dancing at yours. Time flies."

Among Bollywood celebrities, there was Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddhanth Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Varun Dhawan and filmmaker Karan Johar. Designer Kunal Rawal too was seen at the celebrations.

Sonam and Anand will get married on Tuesday, but a formal 'Mehendi' and 'sangeet' function will take place on Monday evening.

(With inputs from IANS)