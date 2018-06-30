हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja shine on the cover of Vogue magazine-See exclusive pictures

The power couple of Bollywood Sonam and Anand were holidaying in London recently with Sonam's 'Veerey' gang Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rhea Kapoor

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor got married to the love of her life Anand Ahuja in a big fat Punjabi wedding on May 8, 2018. The actress, who was preparing for her big release 'Veere Di Wedding, announced her own wedding just a few days ahead of the release. Her wedding became a topic of a coffee table discussion with every young girl envisaging herself as a bride like Sonam.

From some extremely gorgeous designer outfits to power-packed performances by the Bollywood biggies, Sonam Ki Shaadi was one grand affair that we would never like to forget. Recently, the actress and her darling husband Anand Ahuja graced the cover of Vogue India magazine. The edition carries some exclusive pictures and important quotes by Mrs Ahuja that you would not like to miss!

Thanking the people behind the stupendous Vogue edition, Sonam shared a picture from the magazine and wrote, "#EverydayPhenomenal  @anandahuja
I want to take a minute here to say thank you to my dear and amazing friend Anaita! I’m literally speechless! Love you so much. 
For @VogueIndia 
Photographed by: @signe_vilstrup
Creative direction by: @anaitashroffadajania 
Sonam styled by: @rheakapoor
Anand styled by: @abhilashatd

 

 

In another post, Sonam shared an extremely romantic picture and thanked the writer, "Thank you Shalini for this beautifully written piece. I love the way you’ve articulated our journey and we are forever grateful to you and the entire Vogue team. @shallfall @anandahuja 
#EverydayPhenomenal  @anandahuja
For @VogueIndia"

"I was apparently wearing the worst sneakers he had ever seen. I keep telling him that he fell in love with me despite my bad sneaker game... That day, walking and talking in London, I knew he was the love of my life.” #EverydayPhenomenal  @anandahuja 
For @VogueIndia, " another caption read.

Sonam also dedicated a post to Anand, talking about his encouraging nature, "Anand is so encouraging when it comes to my work that he didn’t blink when I told him I was flying to Cannes two days after the wedding or that I was getting into promotions straightaway. There was no argument, just acceptance—you gotta do what you gotta do.”
#EverydayPhenomenal @anandahuja
For @VogueIndia."

In another post, she shared Anand's quote about her, "She gives me a lot of confidence. Sonam’s very black and white. She knows what’s wrong and what’s right and is not afraid to say it. I can see both sides of a story, but I often get stuck in the grey zone. I sometimes need to be able to say no, and Sonam gives me the confidence to do that, she supports me. She’s intuitive and patient, I second-guess.” - Anand Ahuja 

The power couple of Bollywood Sonam and Anand were holidaying in London recently with Sonam's 'Veerey' gang Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rhea Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Karishma Kapoor. On the work front, Sonam would be next seen in 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha' alongside her father Anil Kapoor and  actress Juhi Chawla  

