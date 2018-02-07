Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja strike a dreamy pose; is marriage on the cards?—See pic

New Delhi: Rumour mills are rife about Sonam Kapoor's impending marriage with rumoured beau Anand Ahuja. While Sonam chooses to remain tight-lipped about her private life, her social media posts with Anand Ahuja reveal a lot.

The gorgeous actress keeps on sharing pictures with Anand Ahuja and her latest profile picture on Facebook has garnered a lot of attention and invited fresh rumours of a wedding happening soon.

Here's the much talked about photograph:

They look cute, don't they? What do you think about Sonam's wedding? Let us know in comments.

On the work front, Sonam has Veere Di Wedding lined-up for release on June 1 this year. It stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania besides Sonam in the lead. It has been produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor.

No official confirmation has been made regarding the wedding details as of now.