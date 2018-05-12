Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's in-flight video will give you major travel goals-Watch

New Delhi: The newly-married couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have left for Cannes Film Festival 2018 where Sonam Kapoor will reportedly make a grand red carpet appearance like every year. Sonam has posted an adorable video on her Instagram stories with a picture that would give you major travel goals.

Dressed in a green designer saree, Sonam is seen goofing around with Anand who is apparently shooting the video.

Sonam Kapoor's wedding was a grand affair. The fashionista broke many fashion norms and gave us major wedding goals. She flaunted a Nike slider with her lehenga on Mehendi while her cool hubby Anand Ahuja raised a lot of eyebrows by donning a pair of sneakers with his Indo-western.

For her wedding, Sonam wore a bright red Anuradha Vakil lehenga with heavy exquisite jewellery giving it a royal touch while Anand opted for a classic golden bandhgala sherwani by ace designer Raghavendra Rathore. In the evening, the actress wore an Anamika Khanna ensemble while the groom chose Rathore but added his quirky bit by wearing sneakers with his sherwani.

On the professional front, Sonam will be next seen in 'Veere Di Wedding'. The film will hit the screens on June 1, 2018, and is helmed by Shashanka Ghosh. It stars Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in the lead besides Sonam. The film has been co-produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor