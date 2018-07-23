हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's latest Instagram post is pure romance- See pic

The couple's latest Instagram post, a black-and-white photograph is classic romance. 

Pic courtesy: IANS image.

Mumbai: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja who entered matrimony on May 8 this year, are truly made for each other. The power couple keeps posting lovey-dovey images on social media to keep marriage goals to people in love.

The couple's latest Instagram post, a black-and-white photograph is classic romance. In the pic, the couple is almost about to kiss!

Sonam had dropped ample hints about the blossoming romance with Anand much before her marriage. She flew to London several times to spend some time with her special man and even shared images with him on social media. 

Sonam and Anand's pre-wedding celebrations were spread over 2 days and they included the Mehendi, Sangeet, Chooda and Kaleera ceremonies.

Friends from the film fraternity added glamour to the starry event. From Katrina Kaif to Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez to Swara Bhaskar, Karisma Kapoor to Karan Johar, a number of popular personalities from the world of cinema had made their presence felt.

The wedding ceremony too was star-studded - Amitabh Bachchan with son Abhishek and daughter Shweta, David Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Swara Bhaskar, Kareena Kapoor with Saif and Taimur, Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar were among the attendees.

Besides the aforementioned guests, the entire Kapoor clan was present. Sonam's elder uncle Boney, younger uncle Sanjay with his wife Maheep, cousins Janhvi, Khushi, Arjun, Anshula, Jahaan, Shanaya, Mohit Marwah along with his parents were present.

Sonam and Anand solemnised their marriage in Anand Karaj tradition.

