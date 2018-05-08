Sonam Kapoor kisses Anand Ahuja after he puts sindoor on her head and ties the mangalsutra around her neck - Watch

Mumbai: Daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor exchanged vows with businessman Anand Ahuja on Tuesday morning according to the Anand Karaj tradition at a plush mansion here. After the main wedding ceremony, Anand put sindoor on Sonam's head and tied the mangalsutra around her neck.

A video of the sindoor and the mangalsutra ceremonies have been posted by Sonam's fan club and we can't stop but go gaga over it.

Check out the video here:

Sonam's siblings Rhea and Harshvardhan took to their respective Instagram accounts to express their feelings over her marriage. Their mother Sunita Ahuja was ecstatic to see her daughter as a bride and was even seen dancing at the Sangeet ceremony.

Sonam and Anand's pre-wedding celebrations were spread over 2 days and they included the Mehendi, Sangeet, Chooda and Kaleera ceremonies.

Friends from the film fraternity added glamour to the starry event. From Katrina Kaif to Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez to Swara Bhaskar, Karisma Kapoor to Karan Johar, a number of popular personalities from the world of cinema had made their presence felt.

The wedding ceremony too was star-studded - Amitabh Bachchan with son Abhishek and daughter Shweta, David Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Swara Bhaskar, Kareena Kapoor with Saif and Taimur, Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar were among the attendees.

Besides the aforementioned guests, the entire Kapoor clan was present. Sonam's elder uncle Boney, younger uncle Sanjay with his wife Maheep, cousins Janhvi, Khushi, Arjun, Anshula, Jahaan, Shanaya, Mohit Marwah along with his parents were present.

Here's wishing the newlyweds a very Happy Married Life.