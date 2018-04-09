Sonam Kapoor to marry beau Anand Ahuja this May? Details inside

New Delhi: After Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's fairytale wedding in Tuscany, Italy, looks like it's now time for another B-Town wedding. The buzz is strong that Anil Kapoor's darling daughter Sonam and alleged beau Anand Ahuja are likely to marry this May.

Yes! Hold your horses as no official word has been made by the actor or family as yet. But speculations are rife that like Virushka, Sonam and Anand too will keep it a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the couple is expected to tie the knot on May 11 and 12 in Geneva. The report states that wedding arrangements are in full swing and daddy cool Anil Kapoor is personally taking care of the details. The family is keeping it a hush-hush affair. Earlier, venues such as Udaipur and Jaipur were doing the rounds but now Geneva has been finalised, reportedly.

It is most likely to be a four day long wedding affair. Well, the fans are surely going to happy over the news.

On the professional front, Sonam will be seen in 'Veerey Di Wedding' which also happens to be Kareena Kapoor Khan's comeback venture post pregnancy. It also stars Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in the lead roles. The film will hit the screens on June 1, 2018.

Both Sonam and Anand have been spotted holidaying together on various occasions but have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status.

Meanwhile, let's wait for the official confirmation!