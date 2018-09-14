हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anand ahuja

Sonam Kapoor's message for Anand Ahuja will melt your heart-See inside

Aren't they adorable?

Sonam Kapoor&#039;s message for Anand Ahuja will melt your heart-See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood's power couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are probably one of the cutest couples in town. Both Sonam and Anand never shy away from showing their love for each other. Recently, Sonam posted a longish message for hubby in which she called him crazy and genius at the same post and we just cannot stop gushing over it.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Here's to the crazy ones. The misfits. The rebels. The troublemakers. The round pegs in the square holes. The ones who see things differently. They're not fond of rules. And they have no respect for the status quo. You can quote them, disagree with them, glorify or vilify them. About the only thing you can't do is ignore them. Because they change things. They push the human race forward. And while some may see them as the crazy ones, we see genius. Because the people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, are the ones who do.”
Rob Siltanen @pallav_paliwal #everydayphenomenal."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on

On the work front, Sonam will next seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh, which also stars her father Anil Kapoor. Ace actor Rajkummar Rao and the gorgeous Juhi Chawla are also a part of the film. 

The film is jointly produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios.

Going by the teaser unveiled a few days ago, it is apparent that the film will highlight the bond between a father and his daughter.

'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' will hit the screens on February 1, 2019

Anand ahujaSonam KapoorVidhu Vinod ChopraAnil KapoorJuhi Chawla

