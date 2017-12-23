Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara proposes girlfriend Meghan Trainor

New Delhi: Daryl Sabara, the star of Spy Kids is engaged to girlfriend Meghan Trainor.

To announce the big news, the 25-year-old star took to his Instagram and posted a really beautiful video, in which he can be seen proposing to the Grammy award-winning singer under a sparkling canopy of Christmas lights.

Meghan's family and friends can also be seen in the visuals.

The video is captioned, "Happy birthday to my soulmate. Thank you for changing my life forever and thank you for saying yes! You are the most beautiful fiance."

The All About That Bass hit-maker posted the same video, writing, I SAID YESSSS!!!! For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true. He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I’m still in shock. I’ve never been this happy! Thank you Daryl, my family and friends for making me feel like a real princess and thank you @ryan.trainor for this amazing video that I’m gonna watch over and over again."

The two have been dating for more than a year.