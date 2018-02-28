Sridevi and Boney Kapoor were a lovey-dovey couple, reveals childhood friend

New Delhi: Noted actress Sridevi's untimely demise has enveloped the nation in a strong sense of grief. The actress will be cremated with full state honours. Several B-Towners visited the Celebration Sports Club Garden No 5 to pay their last respects to the mortal remains of the actress.

Her final journey will begin at 2 pm from Celebration Sports Club to Pawan Hans, and the last rites will be performed at the Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery around 3.30 pm.

Amidst the sense of sadness and a huge loss, her childhood friend Pinky Reddy told Mid-Day how the actress was not keeping well at the time of her leaving for Dubai. She even stated that Boney Kapoor and Sridevi were a couple much in love.

The report quoted her as saying, “I spoke to her the day she was leaving for Dubai. She was down with fever and was on antibiotics. She was feeling tired, but she said that she has to go for the wedding.”

Adding, “They were such a lovey-dovey couple. I doubt if they ever had fights. They were in love and were so happy together. Such things shouldn't be said at such an unfortunate time.”

Pinky further added that she will always remember her childhood friend as a warm-hearted human being who put her family and close friends above all else.