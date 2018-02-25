Sridevi's unforgettable moments with daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor—Pics

New Delhi: Noted Bollywood actress Sridevi suffered a cardiac arrest and breathed her last in Dubai. The incident reportedly took place around midnight on February 24, 2018.

The actress's untimely demise has shook the entire nation and condolences have poured from across the country. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to President Ram Nath Kovind—politicians and Bollywood celebritties—all have expressed their grief over the shocking news.

Sridevi married producer Boney Kapoor in 1996 and the couple is blessed with two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi. The actress had a few days back flown to the UAE to attend the wedding of Mohit Marwah. Check out her pic gallery:

The legendary actress often shared pictures with her daughters on social media and fans loved it. Her elder daughter Janhvi is about to debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's production 'Dhadak' where she will be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter.

A diva in every sense of the word, Sridevi became a huge name in a span of some years. She not only evolved as an actor but also carved an indispensable place for herself in cinema.