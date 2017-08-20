Sunil Grover trolls Chandan Prabhakar‏ on Twitter! Check out their conversation

New Delhi: Apparently, after quitting 'The Kapil Sharma Show', ace comedian Sunil Grover still shares a candid rapport with some of his former colleagues. Recently, the 40-year-old star tried to pull Chandan Prabhakar‏'s leg on Twitter when the latter posted an interesting picture on the microbligging website.

Well, most of the Kapil Sharma (who is really close to Chandan) fans are overwhelmed with joy after going through these tweets and considering it as a sign of possible patch-up between Sunil and the 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' hunk.

See for yourself:

sometimes posture of ur body defines u...love pic.twitter.com/mqiG3ISlDq — Chandan Prabhakar (@haanjichandan) August 18, 2017

Is this picture what r u trying to define, the poster of ur body or beauty of the building behind you? https://t.co/9KXldf0gOY — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) August 18, 2017

Hahaha...paji my posture is bcoz of the beauty of the building... — Chandan Prabhakar (@haanjichandan) August 18, 2017

Sharma and Grover's friendship witnessed a huge crack after the alleged mid-flight brawl that took place while 'TKSS' team was returning to India from Australia.