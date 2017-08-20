close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sunil Grover trolls Chandan Prabhakar‏ on Twitter! Check out their conversation

Sharma and Grover's friendship witnessed a huge crack after the alleged mid-flight brawl that took place while 'TKSS' team was returning to India from Australia.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 11:35
Sunil Grover trolls Chandan Prabhakar‏ on Twitter! Check out their conversation

New Delhi: Apparently, after quitting 'The Kapil Sharma Show', ace comedian Sunil Grover still shares a candid rapport with some of his former colleagues. Recently, the 40-year-old star tried to pull Chandan Prabhakar‏'s leg on Twitter when the latter posted an interesting picture on the microbligging website.

Well, most of the Kapil Sharma (who is really close to Chandan) fans are overwhelmed with joy after going through these tweets and considering it as a sign of possible patch-up between Sunil and the 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' hunk.

See for yourself:

Sharma and Grover's friendship witnessed a huge crack after the alleged mid-flight brawl that took place while 'TKSS' team was returning to India from Australia.

TAGS

Sunil GroverChandan PrabhakarThe Kapil Sharma ShowKapil Sharmatwitter conversation

From Zee News

Thousands of Rajinikanth&#039;s fans gather in Trichy, urge actor to join politics
People

Thousands of Rajinikanth's fans gather in Trichy, urge...

Rajinikanth fans hopeful of his entry into politics
People

Rajinikanth fans hopeful of his entry into politics

Gagan Kang was the most devoted person: Debina Bonnerjee
People

Gagan Kang was the most devoted person: Debina Bonnerjee

B-Town celebrities saddened over UP train derailment
People

B-Town celebrities saddened over UP train derailment

My character in &#039;Babumoshai Bandookbaaz&#039; is morally bankrupt: Jatin
Movies

My character in 'Babumoshai Bandookbaaz' is moral...

Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback picture of Abhishek and Shweta
People

Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback picture of Abhishek and S...

Yo Yo Honey Singh&#039;s songs not launching in September
Music

Yo Yo Honey Singh's songs not launching in September

Balakrishna&#039;s &#039;Paisa Vasool&#039; trailer takes Internet by storm - Watch
Regional

Balakrishna's 'Paisa Vasool' trailer takes I...

Ajay Devgn and I have similar working style: Emraan Hashmi
People

Ajay Devgn and I have similar working style: Emraan Hashmi

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video