Sushmita Sen teaches Bengali to boyfriend Rohman Shawl and the video is adorable-Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen's Instagram handle is all about love these days. Be it her daughters or the new man in her life, Sushmita never fails to impress her fans with her love-filled posts.

The actress, who has never shied away from telling the world about her love life, shared a video in which she can be seen teaching some Bengali to her Kashmiri boyfriend Rohman Shawl. She asks Rohman to repeat, "Aami Tomake bhalobashi" which means 'I love you' in English. And needless to say, the lad does a fair job.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sushmita wrote, "I almost forgot to post this but I never forget to say it!!! love you guys!!!love begets love...say it more often & feel the vibe transform every single time!!!@pritam_shikhare @rohmanshawl & #yourstruly wish you love & a beautiful Monday!!! #sharing #languageoflove #sayit #feelit #beit."

The video also features her dance teacher Pritam Shikhare.

A few days back Sush celebrated her birthday in the company of her mommy, boyfriend Rohman Shawl, daughters Renee, Alisah and family friends.

Rohman and Sushmita have often been clicked together and recently he even accompanied Sush to Taj Mahal where the two posed for clicks. The duo makes for a gorgeous couple who believes in working out together; taking the relationship goals to another level.

Sushmita is a single mother to two beautiful girls—Renee and Alisah respectively. She is also an avid social media user and keeps her Twitter/Instagram family with regular updates and posts.