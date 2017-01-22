Sussanne Khan tweets about former husband Hrithik Roshan
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's former wife Sussanne Khan on Sunday took to Twitter to praise his on-screen performance in the upcoming release 'Kaabil'. The 38-year-old interior designer said that she is incredibly proud of the 'Krrish' star.
"Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind..so so so incredibly proud of you @iHrithik," she posted on the social media along with an adorable picture of the duo.
Talking about the movie, Sussanne added, "The most hearted performance in history of Indian cinema @iHrithik! Kaabil will melt u! kudos 2 d team @yamigautam @_SanjayGupta."
Hrithk and Sussanne parted ways in 2014 after 14 longs years of marriage.
The movie also stars Rohit Roy, Yami Gautam, Narendra Jha and Girish Kulkarni in prominent roles.
Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind..so so so incredibly proud of you @iHrithik pic.twitter.com/jwMuaos2M3
— Sussanne Khan (@sussannekroshan) 22 January 2017
Produced by Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan under their home banner FilmKraft Productions, 'Kaabil' will release on January 25 this year. It will be clashing with superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees'.
The most hearted performance in history of Indian cinema @iHrithik! Kaabil will melt u! kudos 2 d team @yamigautam @_SanjayGupta pic.twitter.com/TICcjCm9QJ
— Sussanne Khan (@sussannekroshan) 22 January 2017
It is said to be the biggest Box Office battle of the ongoing year so far.
