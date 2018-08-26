हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Suyyash Rai

Suyyash Rai-Kishwer Merchant expecting their first child? Here's the truth

Kishwer and Suyyash tied the knot on December 16, 2016, in Mumbai.

Suyyash Rai-Kishwer Merchant expecting their first child? Here&#039;s the truth
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Tellyworld's popular couple Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Mercent, who met on the sets of a reality show and fell in love instantly, tied the knot on December 16, 2016, after dating for nearly six long years. Recently, a cryptic post by Suyyash grabbed many eyeballs.

Suyyash posted a picture of a baby doll on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Jab bhi hoga aisa hoga, " and another comment read, "Can’t get over him". This left everyone wondering whether they are expecting their first child. He was bombarded with questions by his fans asking- Is Kishwer Pregnant? Is there a good news on the way?. However, when Suyyash was contacted by an entertainment portal Pinkvilla, he denied the rumours."

 

 

A post shared by “baba भannaaटी” BOB MARLEY (@suyyashrai) on

 

 

A post shared by “baba भannaaटी” BOB MARLEY (@suyyashrai) on

Kishwer and Suyyash tied the knot on December 16, 2016, in Mumbai. The couple shot to fame after they participated together in reality show 'Bigg Boss 9'. Their fans lovingly call them 'SuKish' and the hashtag '#SuKishKiShaadi' was trending till the time of their wedding. The couple dated for about six long years before they got married.

Kishwer has been in the television for more than two decades. She has worked in several popular shows such as 'Hip Hip Hurray', 'Babul Ki Duwayen Leti Jaa', 'Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand', 'Kutumb', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Kayaamat', 'Hatim', 'Khichdi' to name a few.

Suyyash RaiKishwer MerchantBigg BossHip Hip Hurray''Babul Ki Duwayen Leti Jaa''Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand''Kutumb''Kasautii Zindagii Kay''Kayaamat''Hatim''Khichdi' to name a few.

