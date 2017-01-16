Suyyash Rai – Kishwer Merchantt marriage: These photos will restore your faith in LOVE

Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss contestants - Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt – who entered matrimony in December last year after being in a relationship for over 6 years are madly in love. The duo, who have been with each other through thick and thin are one of India’s most ideal real-life couples.

In this photo-feature, we will take you through some of their most beautiful Instagram posts that will restore your faith in love and relationships.

Check them out here:

paaaaaagal patiiiiiiiiiiiiii @shivangi.kulkarni A photo posted by Kishwer (@kishwersmerchantt) on Dec 23, 2016 at 3:11am PST

we hit a six #sukish A photo posted by Kishwer (@kishwersmerchantt) on Jan 9, 2017 at 5:09am PST

Tera sahaara mila, roshan sitaara mila... Taqdeer ki kashtiyon ko, kinaara mila @kishwersmerchantt A photo posted by Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) on Dec 23, 2016 at 3:06am PST

Here’s wishing Suyyash and Kishwer happiness in abundance.