close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Suyyash Rai – Kishwer Merchantt marriage: These photos will restore your faith in LOVE

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 16, 2017 - 10:34
Suyyash Rai – Kishwer Merchantt marriage: These photos will restore your faith in LOVE

Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss contestants - Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt – who entered matrimony in December last year after being in a relationship for over 6 years are madly in love. The duo, who have been with each other through thick and thin are one of India’s most ideal real-life couples.

In this photo-feature, we will take you through some of their most beautiful Instagram posts that will restore your faith in love and relationships.

Check them out here:

 

paaaaaagal patiiiiiiiiiiiiii @shivangi.kulkarni

A photo posted by Kishwer (@kishwersmerchantt) on

 

we hit a six #sukish

A photo posted by Kishwer (@kishwersmerchantt) on

 

Tera sahaara mila, roshan sitaara mila... Taqdeer ki kashtiyon ko, kinaara mila @kishwersmerchantt

A photo posted by Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) on

Here’s wishing Suyyash and Kishwer happiness in abundance.

First Published: Monday, January 16, 2017 - 10:34

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.