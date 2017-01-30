Suyyash Rai – Kishwer Merchantt’s honeymoon photos will give you relationship goals
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 - 14:37
Mumbai: Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt have flown to California for their honeymoon, almost a-month-and-a-half after exchanging vows on December 16 last year.
The duo had been in a relationship for over 6 six prior to marriage. Their romantic tale will inspire young hearts to fall in love and give relationship goals to couples who are in search of companionship for life.
Both Suyyash and Kishwer took to Instagram to post a few pictures from their trip to California.
Check them out here:
SuKish’s love story garnered attention when they had been a part of ‘Bigg Boss’ season 9.
